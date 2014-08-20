Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 2:12 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Child Struck by Vehicle, Killed in Guadalupe

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | August 20, 2014 | 6:47 p.m.

A child was killed when an unattended car apparently rolled and hit him in Guadalupe Wednesday evening, authorities said. 

Guadalupe police and the Guadalupe Fire Department responded to the 4400 block of Fir Street at 5:44 p.m. to find a young boy trapped and unconscious under a car. 

Initial information from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department stated it was an 8-year-old, but Guadalupe police have confirmed it was a 5-year-old boy. 

He was transported by ambulance to the Marian Regional Medical Center of Santa Maria in critical condition and later died of his injuries, police said. 

According to the initial investigation, it appears the the boy’s mother left the SUV unattended while she took a younger child in a car seat into her home, police said in a statement Wednesday night.

“In her absence, the driverless vehicle rolled and struck the boy,” police said.

Guadalupe police are being assisted in the investigation by the Guadalupe Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol

"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the family of the deceased boy in this difficult time," police said in a statement. 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

