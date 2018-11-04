Child Critically Injured When Struck by Vehicle in Lompoc

Accident occurred on the 500 block of West College Avenue; victim airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

A child suffered critical injuries Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

Just before 4 p.m., Lompoc firefighters and police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West College Avenue, fire Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.

Since the girl had serious injuries, she was taken by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, Federmann added.

The incident was under investigation by Lompoc police officers.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for upodates to this story.

