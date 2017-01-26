Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:09 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Child Struck by Truck While Crossing Street in Santa Maria

Boy is airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with head injuries after accident on Westgate Road

A boy was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Thursday night after being struck by a pickup truck on Westgate Road in Santa Maria. Click to view larger
A boy was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Thursday night after being struck by a pickup truck on Westgate Road in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 7:43 p.m. | January 26, 2017 | 8:34 p.m.

A pre-teen boy was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on Thursday evening, Santa Maria police Sgt. Duane Schneider said. 

Officers were dispatched at approximately 6 p.m. on Westgate Road near Sonya Lane.

The boy attempted to cross the street mid-block from the residential area to the park when he was struck by a southbound pickup, Schneider said.

In addition to Santa Maria police, personnel from Santa Maria Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the incident.

The boy, whose name was not released, reportedly has minor head injuries.  He was transported to Cottage Hospital as a precaution by CalStar medical helicopter, which landed in the nearby Westgate Park.

The child was in stable condition and reportedly was expected to be released from the hospital soon, Schneider added.

Alcohol was not a factor in the incident, Schneider added. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 