Child Struck by Truck While Crossing Street in Santa Maria

A pre-teen boy was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on Thursday evening, Santa Maria police Sgt. Duane Schneider said.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 6 p.m. on Westgate Road near Sonya Lane.

The boy attempted to cross the street mid-block from the residential area to the park when he was struck by a southbound pickup, Schneider said.

In addition to Santa Maria police, personnel from Santa Maria Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the incident.

The boy, whose name was not released, reportedly has minor head injuries. He was transported to Cottage Hospital as a precaution by CalStar medical helicopter, which landed in the nearby Westgate Park.

The child was in stable condition and reportedly was expected to be released from the hospital soon, Schneider added.

Alcohol was not a factor in the incident, Schneider added.

