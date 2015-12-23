Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:35 pm | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Child Death Review Team Issues Report for Santa Barbara County

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara Public Health Department | December 23, 2015 | 10:53 a.m.

The Child Death Review Team has issued a report of child deaths in Santa Barbara County for January 2012 through December 2014. The report reflects the deaths of children through the age of 17 and recommendations to prevent future deaths. 

The Child Death Review Team is a county-wide interagency team established in concert with Penal Code Section 1174.32. Child Death Review Teams (CDRT) identify and review suspicious child deaths and facilitate communication among persons involved in preventable child deaths related to accidents, abuse, neglect and/or homicide.

CDRT provides information about child deaths to the state for integration of information about how to prevent child deaths at the state level.

CDRT information is not related to the California Department of Social Services Child Fatality and Near Fatality Reconciliation data.

Santa Barbara County had 81 deaths to children 17 years old or younger between 2012 and 2014.

Key points are:

• The majority of child deaths in both years were due to medical conditions or unpreventable disease. In 2012, 83.3% (20/24) of all deaths were due to medical conditions; 2013, 76.0% (19/25) of all deaths were due to medical conditions; 2014, 71.9% (23/32) of all deaths were due to medical conditions. Over the three years, 27 (43.5%) of the deaths due to medical conditions for children under the age of 1, were due in some part to prematurity.

• Accidents appear to occur across all age categories and included motor vehicle accidents, drowning and asphyxiation.

• Parents co-sleeping with young children or maternal overlying are factors in some accidents and undetermined deaths. 

As a result of reviews by the Child Death Review Team in Santa Barbara County, a number of actions have been taken to prevent future deaths. These actions largely relate to educating individuals in our community about the prevention of SIDS, parenting and immunizations.

There has also been outreach with community agencies to work with high risk families and safe environments. The Child Death Review Team will continue to review child deaths.

The team remains committed to addressing barriers and learning from child deaths to prevent future deaths of children in our community.

For a copy of the full report, please contact Susan Klein-Rothschild, at 805.681.5435.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 