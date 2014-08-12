Child Ejected, Suffers Major Injuries in Highway 101 Crash

A child suffered major head injuries Tuesday night in a vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 7 p.m. on the northbound freeway at the Betteravia Road offramp, the CHP said.

The child was ejected from the vehicle in the accident, which reportedly involved a semi and another vehicle, according to emergency radio traffic.

The child suffered severe head trauma, according to radio traffic.

Personnel at the scene were trying to arrange a helicopter to transport the victim to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but none was immediately available.

The patient was instead being taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

