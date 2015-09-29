Child-Giftedness Expert Jim Webb to Host October Seminar Series in Santa Barbara

Advice

Giftedness expert and best-selling author Dr. Jim Webb will discuss parenting and teaching gifted children to the Tri-County area in October in a free two-day seminar series sponsored by the Tri-County GATE Council.

Dr. Webb is recognized as one of the 25 most influential psychologists nationally on gifted education and has written 16 books on giftedness and related topics.

Dr. Webb will offer a seminar Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 3:30–5:00 p.m. for titled “Being Bright is Not Enough,” designed for teachers, school staff and interested members of the public to learn strategies to support gifted students’ social-emotional needs. It will take place at at the Trudy Tuttle Arriaga Education Service Center at 255 W. Stanley Ave., Ventura, CA 93001.

Another seminar for parents and guardians, “Eleven Key Concerns for Parents of Gifted Children,” in which issues of frequent concern such as motivation and underachievement, discipline, power struggles, peer relationships and stress and perfectionism are discussed, is offered that evening from 6:00–7:30 p.m. at the same location.

Call 805.641.5000 x1087 or email [email protected] if you have questions.

Dr. Webb will offer the parent and guardian seminar, “Eleven Key Concerns for Parents of Gifted Children” at The Knox School of Santa Barbara at 1525 Santa Barbara St. (on the campus of the Unitarian Society) Thursday, Oct. 8, from 9:00–10:30 a.m.

The teacher and school staff seminar will be offered that same day from 3:45–5:00 p.m. at Kellogg Elementary School at 475 Cambridge Dr. in Goleta.

Please call 805.222.0107 or email [email protected] if you have questions.

— Nicole Joy is the office manager at The Knox School of Santa Barbara.