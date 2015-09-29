Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:26 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Child-Giftedness Expert Jim Webb to Host October Seminar Series in Santa Barbara

By Nicole Joy for Tri-County GATE Council | September 29, 2015 | 1:56 p.m.

Giftedness expert and best-selling author Dr. Jim Webb will discuss parenting and teaching gifted children to the Tri-County area in October in a free two-day seminar series sponsored by the Tri-County GATE Council.  

Dr. Webb is recognized as one of the 25 most influential psychologists nationally on gifted education and has written 16 books on giftedness and related topics.

Dr. Webb will offer a seminar Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 3:30–5:00 p.m. for titled “Being Bright is Not Enough,” designed for teachers, school staff and interested members of the public to learn strategies to support gifted students’ social-emotional needs. It will take place at at the Trudy Tuttle Arriaga Education Service Center at 255 W. Stanley Ave., Ventura, CA 93001.

Another seminar for parents and guardians, “Eleven Key Concerns for Parents of Gifted Children,” in which issues of frequent concern such as motivation and underachievement, discipline, power struggles, peer relationships and stress and perfectionism are discussed, is offered that evening from 6:00–7:30 p.m. at the same location.

Call 805.641.5000 x1087 or email [email protected] if you have questions.

Dr. Webb will offer the parent and guardian seminar, “Eleven Key Concerns for Parents of Gifted Children” at The Knox School of Santa Barbara at 1525 Santa Barbara St. (on the campus of the Unitarian Society) Thursday, Oct. 8, from 9:00–10:30 a.m. 

The teacher and school staff seminar will be offered that same day from 3:45–5:00 p.m. at Kellogg Elementary School at 475 Cambridge Dr. in Goleta.  

Please call 805.222.0107 or email [email protected] if you have questions.

— Nicole Joy is the office manager at The Knox School of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 