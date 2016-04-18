Toddler Seriously Injured When Vehicle Backs Over Her in Santa Maria

A 2-year-old child was seriously injured Monday afternoon when a vehicle backed over as she was walking with her mother, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. to Marian Regional Medical Center, where the toddler was taken after being struck, Lt. Dan Cohen said.

The child and her mother were walking together on the sidewalk on the 1000 block of North Lincoln Street when a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway drove over the girl, Cohen added.

The youngster was taken to Marian, where physicians decided to have her transported by helicopter to another hospital due to the nature of her injuries, Cohen said.

Although serious, the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Cohen added.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor, police said, adding the incident remained under investigation.

