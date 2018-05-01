Child Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle in Santa Maria

A 5-year-old child struck by a vehicle Monday night in Santa Maria was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, police Lt. Terry Flaa said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., police officers along with personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department and AMR responded to the 800 block of West Harding Avenue.

Emergency personnel found the child lying in the roadway and the involved vehicle still on scene.

Officers determined the child ran into the roadway into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

The driver was unable to stop in time and struck the child, who received a non-life-threatening injury, Flaa said.

Police preliminarily determined the driver was not at fault and released the driver at the scene.

