Child Taken to Hospital After Being Struck by Vehicle in Santa Maria

Accident occurred at the intersection of East Enos Drive and South Miller Street

A child was struck by a vehicle in Santa Maria on Wednesday afternoon and transported to a local hospital.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., Santa Maria police and firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of East Enos Drive and South Miller Street.

A child was injured when hit by a vehicle, which then appeared to collide with another vehicle.

The injured child was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

