Child-Molestation Suspect from Utah Nabbed in Lompoc

A man wanted for child molestation in Utah was arrested Friday in Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Jose Luis Coronado, 52, was taken into custody without incident at his workplace, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Coronado had being sought by authorities in Utah since 2012 for alleged aggravated sexual abuse of a child, Hoover said. Details of that case were not provided.

Last month, while investigating a routine call in Mission Hills, deputies learned that Coronado was in the area, Hoover said.

He reportedly had been living in Santa Barbara and Lompoc since fleeing Utah.

“The Sheriff’s Office is concerned Coronado may have committed similar crimes in Santa Barbara County,” Hoover said.

She added that anyone with information regarding Coronado can call the sheriff’s Anonymous Tip-Line at 805.681.4171, or contact a local law enforcement agency immediately.

