Child-Molest Suspect Who Fled Nabbed in Texas

A fugitive who was wanted on multiple counts of child molestation was arrested Friday in Texas, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

A felony no-bail warrant had been issued for Clive Badi Decomarmond, 41, who was set to stand trial in Santa Maria this week for allegedly committing lewd acts with five different victims.

Decomarmond failed to show up in Superior Court, and was believed to have fled the area, said Lt. Mark Norling.

Police would not say where in Texas Decomarmond was apprehended, or provide details of his flight to avoid prosecution.

Decomarmond was arrested twice after investigations dating back to 2012, but each time was released on bail, Norling said.

"Decomarmond immigrated to the United States of America from the Seychelles Islands, located in the Indian Ocean," Norling said. "As a result of his dual citizenship, SMPD has considered Decomarmond to be a flight risk."

Decomarmond was awaiting extradition to the Santa Barbara County Jail, police said.

