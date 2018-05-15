Child Molester Sentenced to 62 Years to Life in Prison

A 52-year-old man likely will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced Tuesday for sexually molesting two female relatives.

Cesar Lara Chavez was sentenced to 62 years to life in prison by Superior Court Judge Brian Hill.

Chavez was convicted in April of four felony counts involving two victims, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury reached unanimous verdicts on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, one count of forcible digital penetration, and one count of forcible child molestation.

The oldest victim and her mother were present for the sentencing, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Paula Waldman.

The oldest victim gave a victim impact statement to the court, saying: “May today be the beginning of a new chapter in our lives, where we can put this behind us, and be the voices of others that are still in silence.”

Waldman offered her praise for the victims:

“I am especially proud of the two victims for their courage to come forward and tell the truth even knowing that most family members would not believe them,” she said. “I’m thankful to the jurors for being so generous with their time and for pursuing justice. This child molester will never hurt another child again.”

