Boy, 7, Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle in Santa Maria

A child was injured after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in north Santa Maria on Friday night, police Lt. Mark Streker said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police officers and Santa Maria firefighters responded to the intersection of East Bunny Avenue and North McCllelland Street, according to Streker.

A 7-year-old boy had a broken leg after he was struck by a car, Streker said.

Officers were working to develop a description of the vehicle that was driven away from the scene.

An American Medical Response ambulance took the child to the helipad at Marian Regional Medical Center, where the victim was transferred to the CalStar medical helicopter for transportation to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.