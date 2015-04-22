Child Struck By Car, Injured on Hollister Avenue

A child who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon on Hollister Avenue near San Marcos High School sustained minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 12:32 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident near the school, and Santa Barbara sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to the scene.

The child was taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, the CHP reported.

Additional details were not available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.