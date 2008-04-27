Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 12:25 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Children Among Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft

Tips to take to safeguard your teen's personal information — and yours.

By Tracy Cooper | April 27, 2008 | 8:07 p.m.

{mosimage}

For the 40,000 children and young adults younger than 25 living in Santa Barbara and Goleta, it is never too soon to think about identity protection. A child with a bank account, a teenager with a newly acquired driver’s license, or a college student signing up for that first credit card are all susceptible to the crime of identity theft. Providing them with facts on this crime not only will be beneficial today, but will set a safe precedence for their future.

Even so, Marazita recommends taking steps to eliminate the risk. Campaigns by the Federal Trade Commission and the National Crime Prevention Council offer clear-cut preventive measures. The following are precautions you and your children can take to safeguard their identities.

Five Tips for Protection:
1. Keep your Social Security number private. Provide nothing over the phone, even if a caller says he or she is from school. Hand-deliver this important information, or provide it via an outgoing phone call.
2. Leave your Social Security card at home. Take it out of your wallet, and put in a safe place. Only carry what is absolutely necessary when you leave the house.
3. Do not give out financial information during any incoming phone call or e-mail. Even if the Caller ID displays a ?trusted? company name, request to call back at a known trusted number. Scammers can manipulate phone IDs.
4. You may trust your roommate, but you may not trust every friend of your roommate. For college students, storing all financial documents, bank account statements, credit cards and other personal records in a safe place is mandatory.
5. Annually or semi-annually check your credit report (or your child?s if under 18) to spot unauthorized accounts or requests for credit. The three major consumer credit reporting services ? Equifax, Experian or TransUnion ? allow one free credit check a year.

Common sense will add more preventive measures to this list, and conversations on the topic should be ongoing between a parent and child.

Internet-related identity theft, on the other hand, may be more technological beyond basic common sense. For children younger than 18, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, gives parents control of information collected from their children online.

To educate students directly, Laguna Blanca School offers a class on Internet safety. The Media Literacy class is taken by Laguna eighth-graders to increase their knowledge of media trends as well as encourage safe Web use.

“We’re ahead of the curve in offering this class,” teacher Trish McHale said. “Students need the ability to analyze online media — to access it safely, and one day create it.”

The class also learns about Internet marketing, and students are reminded to use caution when approached by companies asking for private information. McHale mentioned the online source Jo Cool or Jo Fool as a fun, educational tool for students to learn about Internet safety on their own.

E-mail is another method a thief may use to retrieve kids’ and young adults’ personal information. Unfortunately for UCSB students, this type of e-mail is not uncommon.

“We do see occasional scams by which people from off campus — phishing scams they’re called — try to impersonate the university to retrieve the network ID and password (of a student),” explained Matthew Dunham, manager of electronic communication at UCSB. “They often send these e-mails from Yahoo, and make a threat if the student doesn’t give the information.”

Paying attention to the sender’s e-mail address before divulging information can help eliminate this problem. Further, since the California Security Breach Information Act was passed in 2003, UCSB has a duty to protect its students of identity theft.

“This bill provides incentive to provide an extra level of protection,” Dunham affirmed. “For example, if any student’s Social Security number is compromised, the university is required to notify the persons involved.”

Social networking sites such as Facebook.com and MySpace.com, are also employed by identity thieves. As the use of these and other sites become a social norm for children and young adults, cautious communication must also become a norm. Click here for a detailed checklist of how to stay safe on a social networking site. Discussing these and other tips with your child and peers on how to enjoy these sites in a secure manner will help prevent identity fraud.

If you suspect you’re the victim of identity theft, whether it be a case of a stolen credit card or any other personal information is used without permission, Marazita advises you to report the incident(s), in person, at your local police department.  It is the responsibility of the victim to place the fraud alert, and you will need the police department’s case number to do it. At that point, a fraud alert will be placed on your credit history, and this alert is shared with all three credit agencies.

When requested, the Santa Barbara Police Department makes identity theft presentations to groups of city residents.  This can help the public become familiar with the issues surrounding identity theft, and prevention tactics for everyone in their family. For more information, contact Marazita at 805.897.2330.

Safely disposing of unwanted personal documents is another key protection against identity theft. To that end, Community West Bank and the Santa Barbara Police Department — along with sponsors Noozhawk, DocuTeam and ShredRite — will hold a community shred event Tuesday at Community West Bank’s new Santa Barbara branch, 1501 State St. The free event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tracy Cooper is a Noozhawk intern.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 