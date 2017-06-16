Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:39 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Children Become Junior Firefighters at Lompoc Camp

City's Fire Department hosts 19th annual session at Station No. 1

Lompoc fire camp participants willingly get soaked after fighting fake blazes on Thursday afternoon. Click to view larger
Lompoc fire camp participants willingly get soaked after fighting fake blazes on Thursday afternoon. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 16, 2017 | 2:44 p.m.

Three dozen children spent the week fighting fires, giving first aid, climbing an aerial ladder, repelling from a building and more in Lompoc en route to becoming junior firefighters. 

The Lompoc Fire Department, in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department, again hosted a four-day Junior Fire Camp at Station No. 1.

For two hours a day from Monday through Thursday, participants got to experience the many skills used by firefighters along with using the traditional firefighter tools such as a bucket brigade.

“It’s just a great opportunity for the kids in the neighborhoods to come out and see what it is we actually do, (get) a taste of it,” firefighter David Boeken said. 

During the week, the boys and girls learned how to roll fires hoses, attack a fire, search a burning structure, climb the fully extended 75-foot aerial ladder, and more, with the week’s lessons combined into the final day’s activities.

“It’s fun,” he added. “So many of them still come back every year just for the ladder.” 

Amid the fun were vital lessons about proper use of a fire extinguisher and fire hazards in homes with off-duty and on-duty firefighters— between responding to real-life calls — helping teach the fire camp while Parks and Recreation staff providing back-up supervision of the children.

The smoke trailer let youths perform a search and rescue of the mock burning structure. 

“They do a little course inside of the building and they rescue teddy bears,” Boeken said. “It’s pretty awesome.”

This year the camp included an age-appropriate first-aid station. 

“I really wanted them to think about first aid and how it applies to them at home everyday and how to help out their siblings,” he said, adding lessons discussed coming kid ailments of cuts, splinters and nose bleeds. 

For the fire camp, participants were divided into three groups — referred to as A shift, B shift and C shift and distiguished by different color T-shirts rather than work hours like their adult counterparts.

Another key feature of the camp is using the unique slide Lompoc Station No. 1 firefighters employ to get from the living quarters on the second floor to the first story garage where vehicles are parked.

“The slide, I would say that’s mostly the highlight of the tour,” Boeken “The kids really do love it. And we do too.”

This marked the 19th year for the event open to children as young as 7 years old, Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.  The event is so popular it typically has a waiting list. 

“There’s a lot of history with this fire camp,” Boeken added. 

Gavin Clouse, nearly 9, called the camp good and fun, adding he liked everything about the camp.

Noah Steffens, 11, agreed. 

“It’s very good,” Noah said. “What I like about it is that we do cool activities.” 

After filling up on hot dogs, fruit and treats, the fire camp participants received certficated showing they completed the program. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Lompoc fire camp participants take a moment to dry out in the sun after fighting fake blazes on Thursday afternoon. Click to view larger
Lompoc fire camp participants take a moment to dry out in the sun after fighting fake blazes on Thursday afternoon. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 