Children Become Junior Firefighters at Lompoc Camp

Three dozen children spent the week fighting fires, giving first aid, climbing an aerial ladder, repelling from a building and more in Lompoc en route to becoming junior firefighters.

The Lompoc Fire Department, in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department, again hosted a four-day Junior Fire Camp at Station No. 1.

For two hours a day from Monday through Thursday, participants got to experience the many skills used by firefighters along with using the traditional firefighter tools such as a bucket brigade.

“It’s just a great opportunity for the kids in the neighborhoods to come out and see what it is we actually do, (get) a taste of it,” firefighter David Boeken said.

During the week, the boys and girls learned how to roll fires hoses, attack a fire, search a burning structure, climb the fully extended 75-foot aerial ladder, and more, with the week’s lessons combined into the final day’s activities.

“It’s fun,” he added. “So many of them still come back every year just for the ladder.”

Amid the fun were vital lessons about proper use of a fire extinguisher and fire hazards in homes with off-duty and on-duty firefighters— between responding to real-life calls — helping teach the fire camp while Parks and Recreation staff providing back-up supervision of the children.

The smoke trailer let youths perform a search and rescue of the mock burning structure.

“They do a little course inside of the building and they rescue teddy bears,” Boeken said. “It’s pretty awesome.”

This year the camp included an age-appropriate first-aid station.

“I really wanted them to think about first aid and how it applies to them at home everyday and how to help out their siblings,” he said, adding lessons discussed coming kid ailments of cuts, splinters and nose bleeds.

For the fire camp, participants were divided into three groups — referred to as A shift, B shift and C shift and distiguished by different color T-shirts rather than work hours like their adult counterparts.

Another key feature of the camp is using the unique slide Lompoc Station No. 1 firefighters employ to get from the living quarters on the second floor to the first story garage where vehicles are parked.

“The slide, I would say that’s mostly the highlight of the tour,” Boeken “The kids really do love it. And we do too.”

This marked the 19th year for the event open to children as young as 7 years old, Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said. The event is so popular it typically has a waiting list.

“There’s a lot of history with this fire camp,” Boeken added.

Gavin Clouse, nearly 9, called the camp good and fun, adding he liked everything about the camp.

Noah Steffens, 11, agreed.

“It’s very good,” Noah said. “What I like about it is that we do cool activities.”

After filling up on hot dogs, fruit and treats, the fire camp participants received certficated showing they completed the program.

