Annual Girsh Park Pre-Easter Egg Hunt Gets Kids Hopping in Goleta

Lure of thousands of eggs — and the Girsh Park Bunny — draws hundreds of children for a day of fun activities

Hundreds of children scrambled around Girsh Park in Goleta on Saturday for a pre-Easter egg hunt.

Some 10,000 eggs were placed in six separate areas — designated for children of varying ages.

It didn’t take long for all the eggs to be scooped up by the kids, who also enjoyed jumpers, face painting, arts and crafts, and other fun activities.

The Girsh Park Bunny made an appearance, to the delight of those in attendance.

The event was sponsored by Girsh Park, Rotary Club of Goleta and Camino Real Marketplace.

