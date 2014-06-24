Children Invited to Make Slime and More During Science Saturday at Goleta Library

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites children age 7 or older to the Goleta Library to participate in the first Science Saturday program at 11 a.m. this Saturday, June 28.

Participants will learn basic science terminology while learning how to make ooey, gooey slime using basic household supplies!

The library will provide all materials, and pre-registration is recommended. To guarantee a spot, please contact the library at 805.964.7878.

This program is part of a monthly series focused on exploring and understanding the world of science. The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Anne Curtin is a children's librarian for the Goleta Library.