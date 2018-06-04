Children Waste No Time Putting All Their Eggs in Easter Baskets Around Santa Barbara County

Kids and adults alike enjoy annual egg hunts, some for candy and prizes and others for the swift efficiency of the fun

Judging by the grin, Emma Olenberger of Denver had a successful hunt for eggs. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Lauren Duran of Encinitas is all smiles as she zeroes in on an egg. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Emma Olenberger of Denver adds to her haul. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Hundreds of excited children blanketed Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park for Saturday’s city Parks & Recreation Department Egg Hunt. The plastic eggs included candy and prizes. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Lauren Duran of Encinitas adds to her stash. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Lauren Duran of Encinitas races to the collect her first egg. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Santa Barbara City Councilman Randy Rowse gets the city Parks & Recreation Department Egg Hunt started Saturday at Chase Palm Park. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Saturday’s Egg Hunt at Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park included an appearance by the Easter Bunny. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Children gathering plastic eggs with their parents on Saturday fan out at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara. The free event was organized by the City of Santa Barbara’s Parks & Recreation Department and was co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara Police Activities League, the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association and the Santa Barbara Firefighters Association. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

About 250 children and their parents gathered plastic eggs Saturday morning at Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park.

The free event is organized by the Santa Barbara’s Parks & Recreation Department and co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara Police Activities League, the Santa Barbara Police Officers’ Association and the Santa Barbara Firefighters Association.

Leo Ochoa, 8, found about 20 eggs — some stuffed with chocolate and Starburst candies. The Santa Barbara boy was one of the youngsters who enjoyed candy-filled eggs at the 59th annual egg hunt.

“It is a lot of fun,” exclaimed Leo, alongside his mother, with her two other sons.

Eager egg hunter Kenley McGrew, 6, was in search for prize-filled eggs at the far end of the grass.

The Adams School student was mapping out the fastest route with the least traffic to get to a prize.

The gathering also was a hit with adults.

“It’s fun to watch the kids get excited and run — it’s over in like 10 minutes,” said Kenly’s mother, Nicole. “The event is our start off to Easter weekend.”

Thousands of eggs were scattered across the park, and the Easter bunny also paid a visit.

Several egg-hunting events were held throughout Santa Barbara County on Easter weekend.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .