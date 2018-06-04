Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:17 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Children Waste No Time Putting All Their Eggs in Easter Baskets Around Santa Barbara County

Kids and adults alike enjoy annual egg hunts, some for candy and prizes and others for the swift efficiency of the fun

Children with Easter baskets run toward Easter eggs in a field while parents watch.

Children gathering plastic eggs with their parents on Saturday fan out at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara. The free event was organized by the City of Santa Barbara’s Parks & Recreation Department and was co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara Police Activities League, the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association and the Santa Barbara Firefighters Association. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Children with Easter baskets run toward Easter eggs in a field while parents watch.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Children with Easter baskets run toward Easter eggs in a field while parents watch.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Boy with Easter basket picks up Easter eggs from a field while and older girl runs by.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Children with Easter baskets pick up Easter eggs in a field, watched by parents and officials.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Children with Easter baskets pick up Easter eggs in a field, watched by parents and officials.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Toddlers and parents pick up Easter eggs in a field.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

A child wearing a fireman's helmet shows an Easter basket to an adult.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Toddlers and parents pick up Easter eggs in a field.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Person wearing an Easter bunny suit waves.

Saturday’s Egg Hunt at Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park included an appearance by the Easter Bunny. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Santa Barbara City Councilman Randy Rowse waves both hands in the air while speaking into a microphone.

Santa Barbara City Councilman Randy Rowse gets the city Parks & Recreation Department Egg Hunt started Saturday at Chase Palm Park. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Children with Easter baskets run toward Easter eggs in a field while parents watch.

Lauren Duran of Encinitas races to the collect her first egg. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Children with Easter baskets run toward Easter eggs in a field while parents watch.

Lauren Duran of Encinitas adds to her stash. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Two young children place eggs in Easter baskets.

Hundreds of excited children blanketed Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park for Saturday’s city Parks & Recreation Department Egg Hunt. The plastic eggs included candy and prizes. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Girl smiles while placing an egg in an Easter basket.

Emma Olenberger of Denver adds to her haul. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Happy girl with Easter basket runs towards the camera.

Lauren Duran of Encinitas demontrates her speed. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Happy girl with Easter basket runs towards the camera.

Lauren Duran of Encinitas is all smiles as she zeroes in on an egg. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Happy girl with Easter basket runs towards the camera.

Judging by the grin, Emma Olenberger of Denver had a successful hunt for eggs. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

Children with Easter baskets run toward Easter eggs in a field while parents watch.

(Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 31, 2018 | 9:10 p.m.

About 250 children and their parents gathered plastic eggs Saturday morning at Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park.

The free event is organized by the Santa Barbara’s Parks & Recreation Department and co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara Police Activities League, the Santa Barbara Police Officers’ Association and the Santa Barbara Firefighters Association.

Leo Ochoa, 8, found about 20 eggs — some stuffed with chocolate and Starburst candies. The Santa Barbara boy was one of the youngsters who enjoyed candy-filled eggs at the 59th annual egg hunt.

“It is a lot of fun,” exclaimed Leo, alongside his mother, with her two other sons.

Eager egg hunter Kenley McGrew, 6, was in search for prize-filled eggs at the far end of the grass.

The Adams School student was mapping out the fastest route with the least traffic to get to a prize.

The gathering also was a hit with adults.

“It’s fun to watch the kids get excited and run — it’s over in like 10 minutes,” said Kenly’s mother, Nicole. “The event is our start off to Easter weekend.”

Thousands of eggs were scattered across the park, and the Easter bunny also paid a visit.

Several egg-hunting events were held throughout Santa Barbara County on Easter weekend.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

