Children, Teens Invited to Make Valentines at Guadalupe Library
By Mary Housel for the Santa Maria Public Library | February 10, 2014 | 8:42 a.m.
Is there someone special for whom you want to make a valentine?
Children and teens are invited to the Guadalupe Branch Library to make valentines for family and friends from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
All supplies for designing and creating valentines will be provided by the Friends of the Guadalupe Library. Helpers will be available for those needing assistance. The library is located at 4719 W. Main St. in Guadalupe.
Questions may be directed to the Mary Housel at the Santa Maria Public Library at 805.925.0994 x322.
— Mary Housel represents the Santa Maria Public Library.
