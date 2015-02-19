Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:38 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Children’s Author Bruce Hale Visits Montessori Center School

Montessori Center School Upper Elementary students with Santa Barbara children’s author Bruce Hale during a special book signing Tuesday. (Montessori Center School photo)
By Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School | February 19, 2015 | 11:40 a.m.

This past Tuesday, Montessori Center School’s Upper Elementary students (fourth through sixth grades) received a special visit from local children’s author Bruce Hale.

Hale lives in Santa Barbara with his family and is a Southern California native and highly celebrated children’s author of more than 35 books, including the wildly popular Chet Gecko series.

The morning consisted of a lively introduction by Hale and culminated with a question-and-answer session where the students were given the opportunity to ask him well-thought-out questions in an intimate classroom setting.

“It was so wonderful for our students to hear firsthand how a story comes into being and how childhood experiences eventually make their way into a book,” MCS librarian Alexis Pope said. “When we have authors come to visit the students get so much out of the experience. It really encourages them to read, write and follow their passions.”

Montessori Center School, on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965. MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

— Alyssa Morris is the admissions director for Montessori Center School.

