Children’s Author Bruce Hale Visits Montessori Center School

This past Tuesday, Montessori Center School’s Upper Elementary students (fourth through sixth grades) received a special visit from local children’s author Bruce Hale.

Hale lives in Santa Barbara with his family and is a Southern California native and highly celebrated children’s author of more than 35 books, including the wildly popular Chet Gecko series.

The morning consisted of a lively introduction by Hale and culminated with a question-and-answer session where the students were given the opportunity to ask him well-thought-out questions in an intimate classroom setting.

“It was so wonderful for our students to hear firsthand how a story comes into being and how childhood experiences eventually make their way into a book,” MCS librarian Alexis Pope said. “When we have authors come to visit the students get so much out of the experience. It really encourages them to read, write and follow their passions.”

— Alyssa Morris is the admissions director for Montessori Center School.