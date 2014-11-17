Children’s Author Jim Miles to Sign Copies of His Books at Granada Books

Children’s book author and South Coast resident Jim Miles will sign copies of his books, including Max and the Lowrider Car, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20 at Granada Books, 1224 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Children, parents, teachers and librarians are invited to the free event.

America’s happyologist, Jackie Ruka, will read passages from the books and answer questions about the meanings behind the story, which primarily is for elementary school children. The Hound’s Glen series of books are available on Amazon.com and at Granada Books.

Max and the Lowrider Car is written to be enjoyed by children and grownups alike. The humor ranges from tongue-in-cheek wordplay to fairly hilarious silliness. Ed Lyon’s colorful pencil-and-watercolor illustrations help bring Miles’ memorable characters to life. Max and the Lowrider Car is the first in the Hound's Glenn series.

The story starts in the town of Hound's Glenn, where the inhabitants are dogs and wolves. The young canines can be kids, the teenagers are teens and the grownups act grown up. The book’s main character, wolf cub Max, lives there.

Max has a creative mind for a wolf cub in the fifth grade. However, when his teacher gives him an assignment to find something amazing to write about in their small town, Max is pretty sure that’s impossible. Then he discovers Mr. L. Lobo’s auto body shop and his customized car “Numero Uno,” and life changes for Max, his friends, his big brother and nearly everyone in the town.

The quest for more cars to customize leads a small mixed band of adventurers (wolves and hounds, pups and grownups) on a road trip with campfire monster stories, motorcycle-riding wild boars and an invasion by a town full of very perturbed birds. In the end, Max dreams up a way to fix everything.