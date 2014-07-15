Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:25 pm | Fair with Haze 70º

 
 
 
 

Children’s Museum of Santa Barbara Receives $150,000 Grant from William Randolph Hearst Foundation

By Children's Museum of Santa Barbara | July 15, 2014 | 3:43 p.m.

The Board of Directors of the William Randolph Hearst Foundation recently awarded a grant of $150,000 for the Children’s Museum of Santa Barbara Invent the Future Capital Campaign.

Founded by William Randolph Hearst in 1945, the William Randolph Hearst Foundation supports nonprofit organizations that address significant issues in the areas of culture, education, health and social service.

The Children’s Museum of Santa Barbara will be a playground for the brain — an awe-inspiring, one-of-a-kind experience that unites learning and play to actively engage minds.

The exhibits and programs will be designed to support the national agenda to boost student achievement in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STE(a)M). This interdisciplinary approach will ignite learning in active, exciting ways to spark a lasting passion for understanding, curiosity, creativity and innovation.

Incorporating the best practices from the other 340 children’s museum around the world, the Children’s Museum will set a new standard for innovative use of new media and technology and will be aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards and Common Core Standards for Education.

Slated to open in 2016 at 125 State St., the Children’s Museum will be Santa Barbara County’s first LEED-certified museum. Designed by late architect Barry Berkus, the 25,000-square-foot museum will include 15,000 square feet of interactive educational exhibits, a rooftop Sky Garden, a classroom and a Museum Store.

For more information about the Children’s Museum of Santa Barbara, contact Executive Director Sheila Cushman at 805.680.7235 or [email protected], or click here.

