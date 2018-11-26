Chilean Guitarist Dani Vargas Brings His Acoustic Sounds to Wooden Hall Concerts

The Wooden Hall Concerts will present Chilean guitarist Dani Vargas with French violinist Jenna Colombet for an evening of international music, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St.

Drawing from diverse stylistic approaches and his Chilean roots, Vargas brings a unique take to the acoustic sound. His artistry, technical proficiency, and canorous melodies have an introspective yet uplifting feeling by virtue of the beauty and honesty that so naturally accompany the acoustic guitar.

Vargas is joined onstage in a collaboration with the multi-talented violinist Colombet.

The nonprofit Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association produces the Wooden Hall Concerts, which host top guitar players in an intimate setting.

Reserved seats are $20, and all proceeds go to the artists and the Trust for Historic Preservation for the use of the venue. For tickets for this and the entire 2019 season, visit www.sbama.org.

— Kevin Gillies for Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association.