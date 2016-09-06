Chimney Fire 100% Contained in San Luis Obispo County

The Chimney Fire in San Luis Obispo County was 100-percent contained as of Tuesday morning and personnel were released in a large demobilization effort over the weekend.

All evacuation orders and road closures were lifted, according to CalFire.

The fire started Aug. 13 near Lake Nacimiento and burned 46,344 acres.

It destroyed 49 residences and 21 other structures, and damaged eight other structures.

The cause is still under investigation, according to CalFire.

After other resources leave the scene, local CalFire crews will work to repair damage to roads and prevent runoff into streams, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.

