Chimney Fire Damages Home in Downtown Santa Barbara

Firefighters respond to blaze on 300 block of West Valerio Street

Firefighters responded Sunday night to a chimney fire in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. to a home on the 300 block of West Valerio Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming from the chimney of the single-story home, fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado told Noozhawk.

The chimney had a metal-flue with a decorative box around it, Mercado said, adding that firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.

The residents, who were at home at the time but were unaware of the fire until alerted by neighbors, were able to safely evacuate the structure.

An investigator determined that the blaze was accidental in nature.

Damage from the fire was estimated at $10,000, Mercado said.

No injuries were reported, and the home remained habitable, Mercado said.

