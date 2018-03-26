China Bowl Restaurant Damaged in Early Morning Fire in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara City Fire investigators responded to the scene of a restaurant fire on the 400 block of East Ortega Street Monday morning after the blaze damaged the China Bowl and State Street Café restaurant.

Firefighters responded to the restaurant, at 440 E. Ortega St., just after 5 a.m. and saw flames burning from the roof of the building, Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce said.

He ordered two additional engines at that point, and fire and police responders evacuated the neighboring Transition House residents.

No one was inside the restaurant building at the time of the fire, and firefighters were able to make an “aggressive interior attack” to extinguish the blaze in the large attic, where there was an office and storage space, according to de Ponce.

The fire was extinguished quickly, and damage was kept to the attic space and roof, he added.

Transition House’s building was undamaged, and fire personnel cleared out smoke and reset the alarm system before allowing residents back inside.

No injuries were reported and there was no cost estimate for the restaurant fire damage as of Monday morning. ​

