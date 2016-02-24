Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 4:14 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Chinese New Year Feast Kicks Off American Dance & Music’s 10th Anniversary Season

Evening included a gourmet 10-course dinner overseen by seventh-generation chef and owner, John Ho and his wife, Jenny

Zaca Mesa Winery Brand Ambassador Dane Campbell, AD&M Artistic Director Carrie Diamond, AD&M Music Director Eric Valinsky and Diane Gainey, an AD&M student. Click to view larger
Zaca Mesa Winery Brand Ambassador Dane Campbell, AD&M Artistic Director Carrie Diamond, AD&M Music Director Eric Valinsky and Diane Gainey, an AD&M student. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | February 24, 2016 | 6:02 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk gallery.]

American Dance & Music kicked off its second decade with an intimate fundraising dinner at the iconic Ming Dynasty Restaurant on Storke Road in Goleta.

The evening celebrated the organization’s 10th anniversary with a gourmet 10-course dinner for Chinese New Year overseen by seventh-generation chef and owner, John Ho and his wife, Jenny.

While John was preparing the fantastic dishes in the kitchen, Jenny mingled with guests including AD&M board member Hylla Fisher, singer and actress Deborah Bertling, Pam Gunther, Ruth Connelly, Regina Henderson, Diane Gainey, Tanya Magid and many others.

Upon arrival, guests were served a signature Mai Tai created by general manager Steve Nogavich’s which was followed by a sit-down dinner at large round tables with a Lazy Susan type turntable in the center. Thus the large platters of traditional Chinese dishes, brought from the nearby kitchen, were shared in a friendly, family style.

A most popular attendee was Zaca Mesa Winery Brand Ambassador Dane Campbell who introduced the four wines generously provided by Zaca Mesa Winery that evening.

Campbell suggested food pairings for the 2014 viognier, 2012 Z Blanc, 2012 Z Cuvee and 2011 syrah that were poured. Special dishes included lion’s head, New Year vegetable and pork, long life noodles and a beautifully-presented whole rock cod fish.

Hostess and Ming Dynasty restaurant owner Jenny Ho said, “In Chinese culture, the New Year signifies the coming together of family and friends and the wish to enjoy a year of love, happiness, prosperity, good health and a long life.

“We have known Eric (Valinsky) and Carrie (Diamond) for many years, so it is our pleasure to be a part of this 10th anniversary celebration of their company,” she said. “We hope you enjoy this Chinese New Year dinner with us, while also supporting this wonderful community dance organization.”

AD&M’s Artistic Director Carrie Diamond and Music Director Eric Valinsky are well known for their dedication to dance and music and have been regular customers at Ming Dynasty for over 10 years. They even celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary at the restaurant.

“Chinese New Year, which celebrates long life and prosperity, is particularly meaningful for AD&M in our 10th anniversary season.,” Diamond said. “This is a memorable evening of sumptuous and authentic Taiwanese food and fine wine, all enjoyed while supporting the good work of AD&M as we enter our second decade.”

AD&M continues to grow and strives to expand its cultural impact by introducing compelling dance and music to more people of all ages and socio-economic means in Santa Barbara and beyond.

The purpose of this inclusive event was to raise funds to support AD&M’s upcoming 10th anniversary season. Season events include community outreach performances at senior centers and elementary schools and a nightclub/carnival themed event at Center Stage Theatre Friday, May 6, 2016.

The season culminates with the AD&M Performance Group at the New Victoria Theater the weekend of Nov. 4, 2016.

For more information on American Dance and Music, call 805.450.7535, visit www.adam-bsb.org or email [email protected].

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 