Chinese New Year Helps Arthritis Foundation Central Coast Launch Taste of Town Benefit

Gung hay fat choy, which in Chinese means wishing you prosperity and health, was the greeting of the evening at the recent Arthritis Foundation Central Coast 2019 Chinese New Year Dinner to benefit kids with arthritis and the Arthritis Foundation.

The Chinese New Year Dinner is the official kickoff for the Arthritis Foundation Central Coast annual Taste of the Town, set this year for Sept. 6-8, said event co-chair Amye Leong.

Joe Evans, marketing relations coordinator for Arthritis Foundation Central Coast, welcomed guests as they arrived at the China Pavilion Restaurant and helped lead the "gung hay fat choy" toast featuring hooch (Chinese moonshine) served in delicate keepsake red glasses.

Red, an auspicious and popular color in Chinese culture symbolizing luck, happiness and joy was the recommended color of the evening and the majority of attendees arrived for the 10-course feast wearing their best red couture.

The traditional dinner was prepared by China Pavilion Chef Peter Chen and his staff. Among the offerings were pot stickers, Asian-style honey-roasted crispy duck, steamed fish with ginger and scallion sauce, and orange peel chicken; with Cara oranges, almond cookies and fortune cookies for dessert.

Foley Wines, the 2019 Taste of the Town Lead Vintner, provided Foley Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines for this year's Chinese feast.

Michal W. Weisbrock, Arthritis Foundation' Central Coast executive director, directed a successful auction. Auction items included weekend destinations, golf at Calabasas Country Club, Santa Barbara Orchids, tickets to Snarky Puppy at the Granada with dinner at China Pavilion, and Jaffurs Wine Tour.

Gift donors included Amye Leong and Bob Price, Foley Estates, China Pavilion, Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Tom and Linda Ferro, Westerlay Orchids of Carpenteria, Calabasas Country Club, El Capitan Canyon, and dinner sponsor DePuy Synthes Mitek Sports Medicine.

The evening was coordinated by Wiesbrock, Evans, dinner co-chairs Dr. Timothy M. Spiegel, Mary Ellen Kullman, Leong and Bob Price, and the 2019 Arthritis Foundation Central Coast Local Leadership Board: Karen Anderson, Deborah Deneault, Dr. William Gallivan, Susan Lemon, John Muller, L. Mae Chandler, Dr. Thomas D. Ferro, Kristi Jenna, Leong, Dr. Miriam Parsa and CJ Ward.

The Arthritis Foundation mission statement says: “The Arthritis Foundation is boldly pursuing a cure for America's No. 1 cause of disability, while championing the fight against arthritis with life-changing resources, science, advocacy and community connections.”

Arthritis Foundation Central Cost Walk to Cure Arthritis will be Saturday, April 27 at Santa Barbara City College West Campus bluffs, The community is invited to participate. For information visit www.walktocurearthritis.org/SantaBarbara.

— Bonnie Carroll for Arthritis Foundation Central Coast.