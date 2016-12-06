CHiPs for Kids Gives Santa Some Roadside Assistance

The Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol invites members of the community to support its annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive. The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to any Central Coast CHP office, or any of the participating locations listed below, between now and Dec. 20.
With the holiday season upon us, the CHP wants to do its part to ensure all Santa Barbara children have a 2016 to remember. The donated toys will be delivered to local families in need.
“We hope to help as many families as possible,” said Jonathan Gutierrez, public information officer. “We take pride in serving the Santa Barbara community, not only by protecting the roadways, but helping those in need.”
Drop off locations are:
Santa Barbara CHP Office
6465 Calle Real
Goleta, CA 93117
Walgreens
5900 Calle Real
Goleta, CA 93117
Cal Trans
3999 State St.
Santa Barbara, CA 93111
Golden 1 Credit Union
5676 Calle Real
Goleta, CA 93117
— Officer Jonathan Gutierrez for California Highway Patrol.