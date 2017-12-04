Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:53 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

CHiPS for Kids Toy Drive Rolls Into Town

By Jonathan Gutierrez for California Highway Patrol | December 4, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol invites community members to support its annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive. The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to any Central Coast CHP office, or any participating locations listed below, from Dec. 1-14.

With the holiday season upon us, the CHP wants to do its part to ensure all children in the community have a 2017 to remember. The donated toys will be delivered to local families in need.

“We hope to help as many families as possible,” said Jonathan Gutierrez, CHP public information officer. “We take pride in serving the Santa Barbara community, not only by protecting the roadways, but helping those in need.”

Drop off locations:

Santa Barbara CHP Office
6465 Calle Real
Goleta, CA 93117

Golden 1 Credit Union
5676 Calle Real
Goleta, CA 93117

Cal Trans
3999 State St.
Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Walgreens
5900 Calle Real
Goleta, CA 93117

— Jonathan Gutierrez for California Highway Patrol.

 
