CHK Graphic Designer Kyril Negoda Honored with Award of Excellence

CHK America, with headquarters in Santa Barbara, is pleased to recognize one of its own, graphic designer Kyril Negoda, on winning a Northern Lights “Award of Excellence” from the Minnesota Association of Government Communicators.

Negoda was recently presented the notable award for his previous work with the City of Edina in Minnesota.

Kyril created illustrations, maps and layouts and oversaw the overall art direction for the “We’re Making It Easier to Get Up and Down France Avenue” project. The resulting hand-illustrated infographic was part of a City of Edina $4.09 million pedestrian improvement venture.

In addition, Negoda was part of the team to be awarded two Blue Pencil Awards from the National Association of Government Communicators. A Senior Center’s newsletter, The Times, took first in the “Most Improved Publication” category and a tagline logo created for Edina Liquor, “Where Profits Get Poured Back into the Community,” took first in the “Logo/Theme Art” category.

“I'm proud to have been part of an organization that strives for clear and concise communication and encourages greater civic participation,” Negoda said. “They were all great projects to be involved with and I enjoyed the opportunity.”

“We knew we were lucky to find and hire a talented designer like Kyril,” said Rick Wood, president and CEO of CHK America. “These awards are just further verification of his abilities and demonstrate the important skills and role he has here on the CHK America team.”

Negoda joined CHK America in May 2014. A graduate of the University of Minnesota, his experience includes innovative, user-centric cartographic design, such as mapping remote regions and disaster zones. Negoda has planned and implemented Geographic Information Systems (GIS) workshops in Kazakhstan and the United States. He was also involved in the concept development and design of Dubai's Transit Map.

— Lynnette Coverly is a publicist representing CHK America.