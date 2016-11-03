Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:15 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

Chloe Allen Stars in UCSB Comeback at UC Davis

By UCSB Sports Information | November 3, 2016 | 11:18 p.m.

Former San Marcos High star Chloe Allen had a career night for UCSB with 19 kills and a .394 hitting percentage, leading the Gauchos to a comeback five-set win at UC Davis in a Big West match on Thursday night. The scores were 15-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-6.

Allen had never recorded more than five kills in a match this season. She impressed the coaches in a sweep at Cal Poly and that resulted in more playing time against Davis. In addition to her hitting, she also tallied a career-high six digs.

Emily Allen, Chloe's older sister, had a productive night for UC Davis, recording a double-double with 10 kills and 11 digs.

UCSB improves to 15-9 and 6-5 in the Big West while UC Davis is 12-12, 5-6.

Lindsey Ruddins (16) and Elizabeth Sheffield (14) finished with the second and third most kills on the night, with the former also picking up 10 digs to notch her fourth double-double in her last six matches. Hannah Juley was the only other Gaucho to record a double-double, as she finished with 11 digs and a match-high 40 assists.

Santa Barbara outhit the Aggies .252-.200 on the night and saved its best offense for when it mattered most, hitting .421 and .538 as a team in the final two sets.

Four Gauchos reached double-digit digs on the night, with Emilia Petrachi leading the way with 13. Lexi Rottman (Santa Barbara High alum) had 10 digs, marking the third time she's reached double-digit numbers this season.

UCSB will be back in action this Saturday when it travels to UC Irvine. The match will be aired on ESPN3 at 7 p.m.

