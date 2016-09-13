Chloe Montano Powers SBCC to Victory

Girls Soccer

Montano's two goals and assist were more than enough to top Bakersfield 4-1

Chloe Montano had two goals and an assist on Tuesday, leading SBCC to a 4-1 women’s soccer win over Bakersfield at La Playa Stadium.



Montano and Josefine Von Der Burg had two goals apiece for the second straight game. The Vaqueros (3-1-0) handed the Renegades (3-1-1) their first loss of the year.

The Vaqueros took a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute when Montano bent a free kick from the top of the box over the goalie’s head. Bakersfield tied the score five minutes later when Sabrina Sanchez converted a rebound.



Von Der Burg, a 5-9 sophomore forward from Sweden, continued her knack of scoring within minutes of coming off the bench. She entered in the 24th minute and scored in the 29th, deflecting a corner kick by Montano off her shoulder and into the net for a 2-1 advantage.



Fifteen seconds before halftime, Matalyn Perry fed a through ball to Von Der Burg, who beat the keeper 1-on-1 from 10 yards out for a 3-1 halftime lead.



The Vaqueros won the first-half shot battle 10-3 and outshot the visitors 18-5 for the game, including 11-2 in shots on-goal.



“The girls got in a rhythm and started going forward,” explained 12th-year coach John Sisterson. “We’re a very athletic team, we’ve got some very quick players and some who can keep the ball as well. When we go forward, we usually look dangerous.



“We competed well. Josefine took her chances again and Chloe scored two more goals. Alexa Benitez played well again, she links up with Kaitlyn (Saperstein) and Chloe quite well. And Katherine Sheehy is so quick up top, she poses a problem for everyone.”



In the 79th minute, Sheehy got a breakaway, went around the goalie and was dragged down in the box by Alexandria Castro. Montano converted the penalty kick into a wide-open left side.



The Vaqueros return to action on Tuesday, Sept. 20 when they travel to Rancho Cucamonga to take on Chaffey at 2 p.m.