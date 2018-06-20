Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 11:22 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center Reveals New Name, Logo at Annual Fundraiser

Sweet-themed Chocolate de Vine benefit event raises $50,000 to support the nonprofit organization's mission

Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center Executive Director Elsa Granados, left, and event chairwoman Patricia Guillen at the 10th annual Chocolate de Vine fundraiser.

Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center Executive Director Elsa Granados, left, and event chairwoman Patricia Guillen at the 10th annual Chocolate de Vine fundraiser. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3223 > of 12
Alex Duran, left, board member Jacqueline Duran and Bonnie Carroll.

Alex Duran, left, board member Jacqueline Duran and Bonnie Carroll. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3224 > of 12
Event auctioneer and Santa Barbara City Councilman Gregg Hart with Mayor Cathy Murrillo.

Event auctioneer and Santa Barbara City Councilman Gregg Hart with Mayor Cathy Murrillo. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3225 > of 12
Retired Judge George Eskin and state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

Retired Judge George Eskin and state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3226 > of 12
Jordie Ricigliano of Riverbench served as one of the vintners.

Jordie Ricigliano of Riverbench served as one of the vintners. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3227 > of 12
Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center volunteer Nicole Halverson next to the event sponsor poster.

Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center volunteer Nicole Halverson next to the event sponsor poster. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3228 > of 12
General Manager Dan Mazur, left, and Alex Malhot of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

General Manager Dan Mazur, left, and Alex Malhot of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3229 > of 12
Mary Jean Vignone and Mark Gross.

Mary Jean Vignone and Mark Gross. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3230 > of 12
Santa Barbara K-9 police officer Payne with partner Jake.

Santa Barbara K-9 police officer Payne with partner Jake. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3231 > of 12
Suzanne Rouppet, left, Kathy Palmer and Cynthia Hecox of Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Suzanne Rouppet, left, Kathy Palmer and Cynthia Hecox of Nothing Bundt Cakes. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3232 > of 12
The crowd at Chocolate de Vine.

The crowd at Chocolate de Vine. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3233 > of 12
The organization’s new name and logo.

The organization's new name and logo.

< 3234 > of 12
 
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | May 7, 2018 | 6:43 p.m.

More than 200 supporters joined together for a mouth-watering celebration of chocolate and wine at the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center’s 10th annual Chocolate de Vine fundraiser held April 28.

For the first time, the event featured local craft beer purveyors, which seemed to be well-received by attendees at the beautiful hilltop event venue, Santa Barbara Greek Orthodox Church on San Antonio Creek Road.

Executive Director Elsa Granados told Noozhawk that $50,000 was raised to support the nonprofit organization’s mission.

“As much as we like to believe that we are different or safer in Santa Barbara, our local statistics are consistent with state and national averages," she said. "Each year, the center responds to approximately 700 new cases.”

The benefit event offered chocolate creations from local chocolatiers and pastry chefs, as well as hors d’oeuvres presented by Rincon Catering.

A judged competition included Best Tabletop Presentation as well as the coveted People’s Choice Award. Winners of the two competitions were Mama Ganache Artisan Chocolates for People’s Choice Award and Stafford’s Chocolates for Best Table Top Presentation.

Purveyors included:

Chocolates

Chocolate de Vine
Event auctioneer and Santa Barbara City Councilman Gregg Hart with Mayor Cathy Murrillo. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

» Anna’s Bakery, Dulzura Rustique, LeLé Patisserie, Mama Ganache Artisan Chocolates, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Old Danish Fudge Kitchen, Robitaille’s Fine Candies and Stafford’s Chocolates

Wineries

» Area 5.1, Giessinger Winery, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards, Pali Wine Co., Rideau Vineyard and Riverbench Vineyard & Winery

Breweries

» Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Telegraph Brewing Co. and Third Window Brewing Co.

Major sponsors included Easy Lift, Impulse Advanced Communications, Miguel Avila, the Santa Barbara Independent, Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Chocolate, Rincon Events, Union Bank and many others.

To add to the excitement, guests had the chance to bid on luxurious getaways and other packages in the live auction, which was conducted by volunteer auctioneer and Santa Barbara City Councilman Gregg Hart.

There also was an Opportunity Drawing for a trip for two to Bermuda with airfare included. Board president Frank Quezada opened the program, and Mayor Cathy Murillo served as the afternoon’s emcee.

Also announced at the event was the agency’s new branding, logo and name. After a two-year rebranding effort, the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center unveiled its new name, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault.

The STESA’s new logo better reflects the organization’s mission of welcoming all survivors and their supporters regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or ability. The former logo had a face of a woman, which could deter men who have experienced sexual assault, according to Granados.

“So what we say to them is, ‘Of course you belong here.’ ” she said.

The rebranding process took two years. A volunteer committee conducted research and surveyed both supporters of the agency and community members unfamiliar with its services to make sure the new name resonated.

“We want to make sure that we welcome men who are survivors of sexual assault as well as men who are significant others of survivors of sexual assault,” Granados said.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 