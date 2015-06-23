Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 11:38 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Chocolats du CaliBressan Gets Starring Role in Gift Baskets for Movie Stars

Jean Michel and Jill-Marie Carre at their Chocolats du CaliBressan headquarters in Carpinteria. Their decadent creations will be featured in thank-you baskets for movie award season.
By Regina Ruiz for Chocolats du CaliBressan | June 23, 2015 | 1:12 p.m.

Dozens of A-list movie stars will be getting a taste of the most luxurious chocolates from the Central Coast this month. The fine chocolate bon bons and truffles are part of a movie award season thank you basket.

The baskets are being delivered this month to celebrities starring in the biggest box office hits, Grammy-winning singers and Hollywood’s top stylists. It’s a gift many stars look forward to because they are the most elegant, elite and buzz-worthy items.

Chocolats du CaliBressan, The French Chocolatier of the American Riviera, has stores in Carpinteria and Santa Barbara. True French chocolatier Jean Michel Carre and his wife, Jill-Marie, have earned worldwide accolades in magazines, brochures and traveling guides including Rick Steves. Jean Michel is the best in the chocolate business, originally from France he was trained at the top cooking schools in France.

The quality of the chocolate is what caught the attention of one of the largest and most successful PR firms in Los Angeles in terms of celebrity placement. CLD Style House and PR’s owner Michelle Wendell called Chocolats du CaliBressan chocolates hands down the best in the luxury field.

“"We at CLD PR, one of L.A.'s largest celebrity showrooms, were so thrilled to have a chance to allow some of our A-list celebrity clients to try Chocolats du CaliBressan! They were raving about not only how decadently delicious they were, but also about how chic and fun the lips-shaped chocolates were,” Wendell said.

This year’s exclusive list of top tier talent to receive the baskets has 44 names on it. Because it is so prestigious the baskets are hand delivered. The Carres picked their favorite chocolates to include in the box of 12 delicious treats; including their famous Buddha filled with creamy, salt caramel and lovely lip-shaped chocolates.

— Regina Ruiz is a publicist representing Chocolats du CaliBressan.

