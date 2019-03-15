Choir of New College Oxford, Est. 1379, to Perform in Santa Barbara

One of the most highly regarded choral groups in the United Kingdom, the Choir of New College Oxford, will perform 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St., Santa Barbara.

The Choir of New College Oxford was first established in 1379. It includes 15 boy choristers and 13 adult clerks, who are professional singers and/or undergraduate members of the college. The 90-minute concert features a pipe organ from 1965.

The event is sponsored by Westmont, Trinity Episcopal Church, Community Arts Music Association and American Guild of Organists.

“To bring an English men-and-boy choir of such distinction to Santa Barbara is a rare opportunity for the community,” said Grey Brothers, Westmont music professor and minister of choral and congregational music at Trinity Episcopal Church.

“With its stunning visual and acoustical space, Trinity Episcopal is the ideal venue for the evening concert,” he said.

The choir will also perform earlier in the day at Westmont chapel at 10:30 a.m. in Murchison Gym.

“The primary purpose of this choir is singing Evensong in the college chapel in Oxford multiple times each week,” said Michael Shasberger, Adams professor of music and worship. “Few Westmont students have experienced this tradition of worship that has been at New College for more than 600 years.”

Tickets, at $20/general admission, $10/students, may be bought online at westmont.edu/oxfordconcert or at the door, pending availability.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.