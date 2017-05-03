Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:57 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Choral Society Goes All ‘Downton Abbey’ for Its Gala

By Mary Dan Eades for the Santa Barbara Choral Society | May 3, 2017 | 12:20 p.m.

Dubbed Rockwood Abbey, the Santa Barbara Choral Society’s annual gala and concert will evoke the Masterpiece Theater series Downton Abbey at the dawn of the Jazz Age.

Royal Chef Darren McGrady Click to view larger
Royal Chef Darren McGrady

The event takes place 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Rockwood Woman’s Club, 670 Mission Canyon Road.

The concert will be performed at 6 p.m. in the club's ballroom, which will be transformed into an Art Deco “Proms” scene.

Guests can partake of appetizers and wine as the Choral Society sings opera choruses from Carmen, La Traviata, Alcina, Il Trovatore and Nabucco, and selections from Gilbert & Sullivan.

The chorus will premiere Did I Make the Most of Loving You, written to the musical theme from Downton Abbey, arranged by Jason Pano. Artistic Director Jo Anne Wasserman will conduct the full SBCS chorus with accompaniment by David Potter.

Following the concert, Chef Darren McGrady, former royal chef to Queen Elizabeth II, the late Princess Diana and her sons, will be curating a very British menu for guests to enjoy.

McGrady will speak about his 15 years at Buckingham Palace and will be on hand all evening to offer behind-the-scenes tales of life at the palace.

McGrady also has cooked for five U.S. presidents and now is an author, culinary consultant, event-planner and public speaker living in Dallas. His cookbook Eating Royally; Recipes and Remembrances From a Palace Kitchen is in its sixth printing.

For those attending the event, Art Deco attire is encouraged by Honorary Chairs Brooks and Kate Firestone, whose son Andrew, will be the celebrity auctioneer for a live auction.

Tickets are $125 per person. Patron tables for eight are available for $1,800 and include valet parking, prime seating and first-service for dinner. Reservations should be made by May 12 online at sbchoral.org or by phone, 965-6577.

All proceeds go toward general operating expenses of the Choral Society, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

— Mary Dan Eades for the Santa Barbara Choral Society.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 