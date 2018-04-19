Santa Barbara Man Injured in Suspected DUI Rollover

Miguel Bruno Reyes, 31, was arrested on DUI charges after the crash on Gibraltar Road

A Santa Barbara man suffered major injuries Wednesday night after allegedly overturning his vehicle while driving under the influence on Gibraltar Road, north of El Cielito.

Miguel Bruno Reyes, 31, was driving a 1991 Toyota 4-Runner before it overturned in the area, and crews worked for several hours to free him.

Alcohol was determined to be a factor in the collision, and Reyes was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report released Thursday morning.

Reyes was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, including a broken left clavicle and a forehead contusion.

At 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, dispatch received a 9-1-1 call of a traffic collision involving an overturned vehicle.

The collision had occurred on Gibraltar Road, north of El Cielito, CHP said, when Reyes turned his vehicle to the right, where it left the east roadway edge and collided with a bush.

"The Toyota continued through the bush and down a steep embankment into a canyon, rolling over several times in the process before coming to rest," the report stated.

Gibraltar Road was closed for about two hours while Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue team members worked to extract Reyes from his vehicle.

CHP said the vehicle was left in the canyon for safety reasons and will be recovered on Thursday.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.