Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:20 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Injured in Suspected DUI Rollover

Miguel Bruno Reyes, 31, was arrested on DUI charges after the crash on Gibraltar Road

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 3:07 p.m. | March 27, 2014 | 7:55 a.m.

A Santa Barbara man suffered major injuries Wednesday night after allegedly overturning his vehicle while driving under the influence on Gibraltar Road, north of El Cielito.

Miguel Bruno Reyes, 31, was driving a 1991 Toyota 4-Runner before it overturned in the area, and crews worked for several hours to free him.

Alcohol was determined to be a factor in the collision, and Reyes was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report released Thursday morning.

Reyes was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, including a broken left clavicle and a forehead contusion.

At 11:59 p.m. Wednesday,  dispatch received a 9-1-1 call of a traffic collision involving an overturned vehicle.

The collision had occurred on Gibraltar Road, north of El Cielito, CHP said, when Reyes turned his vehicle to the right, where it left the east roadway edge and collided with a bush.

"The Toyota continued through the bush and down a steep embankment into a canyon, rolling over several times in the process before coming to rest," the report stated.

Gibraltar Road was closed for about two hours while Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue team members worked to extract Reyes from his vehicle.

CHP said the vehicle was left in the canyon for safety reasons and will be recovered on Thursday.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 