Local News

CHP Asks For Public’s Help in Gibraltar Road Fatality Investigation

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 3, 2017 | 2:07 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in its investigation of a fatal car wreck on Gibraltar Road on June 26.

Two people were killed in the crash, and were identified as Ventura residents Lily Afton Brennan, 17, and Lesli Michael Sandoval Nunez, 19, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

They were passengers in a 2005 Volkswagen Passat that rolled down a steep hillside after running off of southbound Gibraltar Road, south of East Camino Cielo, around 9:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. Both were declared dead at the scene.

The driver, Brandon S. Woodward, 19, of Ventura, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol, according to CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

A 16-year-old, whose name has not been released since she is a minor, was transported to the hospital via helicopter.

Another passenger, Dalton T. Murrieta, 19, of Ventura, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Woodward lost control of the car, and the vehicle plunged down a steep embankment, overturning numerous times, Gutierrez said. The vehicle came to rest on its roof an estimated 300 feet below the roadway.

Cottage Health spokeswoman Maria Zate said Woodward was in fair condition on Monday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The 16-year-old’s condition is unknown because the hospital does not release health information on minors, Zate said. Murrieta was released from the hospital.

The CHP wants to talk to anyone who had contact with individuals associated with the gray Passat, which was was parked on Gibraltar Road at La Cumbre Peak between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on June 26.

Anyone who may have been in the area, seen or spoken with the occupants of the Volkswagen while they were at La Cumbre Peak, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision itself, is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara CHP at 805.967.1234.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

