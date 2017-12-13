Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:46 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

CHP Announces Morning Highway 154 Closures While Thomas Fire Equipment Stages in the Area

Roadway from State Route 246 to Cathedral Oaks will be closed 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily; Residents who live/work within closed section allowed through with ID

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 13, 2017

Another Thomas Fire camp has been established at Lake Cachuma to give firefighting crews closer access to the western front of the blaze burning near Montecito and Carpinteria, and the California Highway Patrol on Wednesday announced that it will be closing State Route 154 to all traffic from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily, "for the foreseeable future." 

The closed portion of State Route 154 will be from State Route 246 on the Santa Ynez Valley side to Cathedral Oaks Road on the Santa Barbara side, CHP Officer Rick Larson said.

Even when the roadway is open, drivers are asked to use Highway 101 as an alternate route, since the Lake Cachuma area will be heavily congested with fire equipment and crews. 

The CHP's Santa Barbara office later said that residents who live and work within the closure area will be allowed access to State Route 154 with proper identification. 

"The CHP will provide traffic control and maintain safety for emergency responders and for those who live/work within this corridor," the CHP said. 

Officials also noted that there may be more road closures announced in the coming days. 

​Check current highway conditions here on the Caltrans website or on the CHP incident page.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

