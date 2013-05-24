CHP Begins Increased Measure A-Funded Safety Patrols on Highway 166

This Memorial Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol will begin new Measure A funded safety and enforcement patrols on Highway 166 East.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Board of Directors approved in March the Measure A funds to support these additional CHP patrols on Highway 166.

The Measure A Investment Plan, approved by 79 percent of county voters in 2008, included $3 million for safety improvements on Highway 166.

This additional patrol effort is a two-year pilot program designed to decrease accidents on Highway 166 through increased CHP presence. The additional funds will increase CHP patrol capability during holiday and peak summer periods. Increased enforcement has proven to be successful in the past to address unsafe passing and speeding on Highway 166. The pilot program will also include additional commercial vehicle enforcement.

“SBCAG is investing Measure A funds to improve safety on Highway 166,” SBCAG Executive Director Jim Kemp said. “With the busy Memorial Day weekend approaching, we’d like to let motorists know there will be increased CHP patrols on Highway 166 to reduce accidents and improve safety. The safest way to travel on this Highway is to follow the speed limit and avoid unsafe passing.”

— Gregg Hart represents the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.