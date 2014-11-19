CHP Begins New SBCAG-Funded Safety Patrols on Highway 166

The California Highway Patrol will begin new Measure A-funded safety and enforcement patrols on Highway 166 from Highway 1 in Guadalupe to Cuyama.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Board of Directors last month approved the Measure A funds to support these additional CHP patrols on Highway 166.

The Measure A Investment Plan, approved by 79 percent of county voters in 2008, included $3 million for safety improvements on Highway 166. The additional CHP patrols will concentrate on the morning (4:30 to 8:30 a.m.) and evening (3 to 7 p.m.) traffic hours when unsafe and illegal passing maneuvers are most prevalent.

This additional patrol effort, which begins Wednesday, extends a previously very successful Measure A-funded increased enforcement effort on Highway 166 east from Santa Maria to Cuyama. That two-year pilot program resulted in a significant decrease in accidents on Highway 166 through increased CHP presence.

The additional $90,000 in Measure A funds will continue the increased CHP patrol capability on east Highway 166 from Santa Maria to Cuyama and expand it to include west Highway 166 from Santa Maria to Highway 1 in Guadalupe. Increased CHP enforcement has proven to be very successful in addressing unsafe passing and speeding on Highway 166. The extended enforcement program will provide for increased CHP patrol the entire length of Highway 166 through 2016.

“SBCAG is investing Measure A funds to improve safety on Highway 166," SBCAG Executive Director Jim Kemp said. "We’d like to let motorists know there will be increased CHP patrols on Highway 166 to reduce accidents and improve safety. The safest way to travel on this Highway is to follow the speed limit and avoid unsafe passing.”

— Gregg Hart represents the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.