CHP Determines Unsafe Turning Movement Caused Big-Rig Rollover Near Quarry

The California Highway Patrol has determined that a rollover accident last month that killed a big-rig driver leaving Bee Rock Quarry was caused by an unsafe turning movement.

“As it sits now, it’s just an unsafe turning movement, and anything else that came about would be added to the collision report with a supplemental report,” Buellton public information officer John Ortega said.

Commercial inspection officers are investigating for any mechanical malfunctions, Ortega said, and the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office is investigating whether any medical issues could have contributed to the crash.

The Coroner’s Office is still waiting on toxicology reports for the driver, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Eric William Johnson, 76, of Solvang, was hauling a trailer of rock downhill from Bee Rock Quarry on Highway 154 on Feb. 11 when his truck went off the road and rolled over, ejecting him from the vehicle. Johnson was declared dead at the scene from blunt-force trauma.

