CHP: Driver Killed in Wreck Near Los Olivos was Drunk

A 25-year-old Santa Ynez man was driving while intoxicated Saturday night when he was involved in a collision on Highway 154 near Los Olivos that injured 13 people, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

Austin Troy Bartoo was behind the wheel of a Cadillac CTS, headed east on Highway 154 at about 65 mph when he turned left into the path of a westbound GMC 15-passenger van driven by Blue Dascomb, 21, of Santa Ynez, according to the CHP.

Bartoo was critically injured in the crash, and was declared dead Monday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, CHP Sgt. Don Clotworthy told Noozhawk on Wednesday afternoon.

“The cause of the accident is going to be driving under the influence of alcohol,” Clotworthy said. “It’s sad, and it points out once again the danger of drinking and driving.”

Clotworthy said he could not release Bartoo’s blood-alcohol level, but noted it was above the 0.08-percent limit at which a driver is presumed drunk under California law.

The collision occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday at Roblar Avenue, the CHP said.

Seven people were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital following the crash.

They included Bartoo, who was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered major injuries, the CHP said.

Bartoo's organs were harvested for transplant, Clotworthy said.

Family and friends were expressing their condolences for Bartoo on his Facebook page.

According to the CHP, Dascomb braked and swerved to the right, but was unable to avoid a collision. Authorities say the van went off the north side of the roadway and overturned, while the Cadillac came to rest blocking the westbound lane.

Five other victims went to the hospital with moderate injuries and one had minor injuries, officials said.

Six others sustained minor cuts and bruises, but were treated at the scene and were not hospitalized.

Three people were seriously injured the next night in a head-on collision at the same location.

