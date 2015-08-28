CHP Identifies Goleta Man Who Died in Fatal Highway Collision

Advice

Driver of Volkswagen Beetle apparently had medical condition, hit another vehicle and veered off the roadway

The man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 Wednesday afternoon was 44-year-old Goleta man Ismael Gil, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Gil was driving a 1963 VW Beetle southbound near Los Carneros Road and suffered a medical condition while driving, CHP Officer John Gutierrez said.

The Beetle veered to the right, colliding with another vehicle that was entering the freeway from the Los Carneros Road onramp.

After the two cars collided, the Beetle drove to the right, down an embankment and overturned, landing on the passenger side, Gutierrez said.

Gil was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders and the passenger was transported with minor injuries to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to the CHP.

The collision pushed the other car, a Volkswagen Cabrio, into the center divider. Both occupants had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene, Gutierrez said.

"At this point in the investigation, it does not appear drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor to this collision," he said.

