Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:21 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

CHP Identifies Goleta Man Who Died in Fatal Highway Collision

Driver of Volkswagen Beetle apparently had medical condition, hit another vehicle and veered off the roadway

A California Highway Patrol officer examines the wreckage of a Volkswagen Beetle that crashed Wednesday on Highway 101 in Goleta, killing one occupant and injuring another.
A California Highway Patrol officer examines the wreckage of a Volkswagen Beetle that crashed Wednesday on Highway 101 in Goleta, killing one occupant and injuring another.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | August 28, 2015 | 9:24 a.m.

The man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 Wednesday afternoon was 44-year-old Goleta man Ismael Gil, according to the California Highway Patrol

Gil was driving a 1963 VW Beetle southbound near Los Carneros Road and suffered a medical condition while driving, CHP Officer John Gutierrez said. 

The Beetle veered to the right, colliding with another vehicle that was entering the freeway from the Los Carneros Road onramp.

After the two cars collided, the Beetle drove to the right, down an embankment and overturned, landing on the passenger side, Gutierrez said. 

Gil was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders and the passenger was transported with minor injuries to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to the CHP. 

The collision pushed the other car, a Volkswagen Cabrio, into the center divider. Both occupants had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene, Gutierrez said. 

"At this point in the investigation, it does not appear drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor to this collision," he said. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 