CHP Holding ‘Chips for Kids’ Toy Drive Saturday in Lompoc

The California Highway Patrol will be at Walgreens in Lompoc from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday collecting toys for children in need throughout local communities.

The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to Walgreens Pharmacy at 937 North H St. in Lompoc, and to help us make a child’s Christmas a little brighter this year.

Walgreens Pharmacy will be offering a 15 percent discount for anyone purchasing and donating a toy to "Chips for Kids."

Come out, say hello, grab a candy cane and help us celebrate the season of giving.

— John Ortega is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol.