CHP Identifies Santa Barbara Woman Killed in Foothill Road Crash

Advice

Carolyn Gelles, 54, died of her injuries Thursday night and her dog, Charlotte, was recovered Friday after going missing after the crash

Santa Barbara woman Carolyn Gelles, 54, died Thursday night after a vehicle accident on Foothill Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said Gelles was driving eastbound and for unknown reasons, allowed her car to drift north across the lanes and then collided into a wooden fence, a palm tree and two parked vehicles in a residence's front yard.

She was extricated from the vehicle by Santa Barbara County Fire crews and transported to the hospital, but died of her injuries.

The CHP is investigating the incident and County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said the driver appeared to suffer a medical emergency before the collision, which could have caused it.

The crash occurred on the 4000 block of Foothill Road, across the street from La Colina Junior High School, and Gelles lived nearby, according to friends.

Gelles was a licensed marriage and family therapist with a practice in Solvang.

Friends of Carolyn Gelles, known as Carrie, reported that her 1-year-old pit bull mix, Charlotte, was also in the vehicle and went missing after the crash.

Charlotte was found Friday afternoon, "very thirsty" but otherwise fine, a friend told Noozhawk.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook