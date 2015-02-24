CHP Identifies Driver, Passenger in Fatal Highway 101 Crash

Raymond A. Fear II has been identified by the the California Highway Patrol as the driver of a vehicle that rolled over Sunday night south of Orcutt, killing a female passenger and landing him under arrest.

The passenger, Lindsey Marie Swallom, 32, of Santa Maria, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred on northbound Highway 101 near the top of Solomon Grade, the CHP said.

Fear, 41, of Santa Maria was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of a fractured clavicle following the crash.

Upon his release from the hospital, Fear was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The CHP said the 2001 Chevrolet SUV Fear was driving crashed at about 8:30 p.m.

Fear freed himself from the wreckage, but Swallom was ejected. She was not wearing a seat belt, the CHP said.

Fear was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, the CHP said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office has filed one count of gross vehicle manslaughter while intoxicated against Fear, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Paul Greco.

The crash was one of a series within a short time frame in northern Santa Barbara County Sunday night as a rain storm passed through the area.

