CHP Identifies Lompoc Man Struck, Killed on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

A Lompoc man who died Saturday night after being struck by multiple vehicles on northbound Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo has been identified as Michael E. Wells.

The 50-year-old man was killed on the highway near the Santa Rosa Street (Highway 1) off-ramp, California Highway Patrol Officer John Townsen said Monday.

CHP officers are trying to determine why Wells was on the roadway.

"Right now, it is still undetermined whether he jumped from the over-crossing or was attempting to cross the traffic lanes," Townsen said, adding Wells also may have fallen from the overcrossing.

Members of the city’s homeless population regularly try to cross the freeway in the area.

Investigators also are trying to determine why Wells was in San Luis Obispo.

Four vehicles — a 2003 Toyota Camry, 2004 Nissan Murano, 1997 Toyota Camry and 1993 Jeep Cherokee — hit the man and the four drivers stopped after accident. No one in the vehicles suffered injuries.

The CHP doesn’t expect criminal charges will be filed against anyone involved in the incident.

The highway was closed for nearly three hours Saturday night while CHP officers investigated the incident.

